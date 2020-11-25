Bikes for Boys and Girls readies for Christmas

Special to the Star

R.A. Driesbach, Sr. Lodge #77 Knights of Pythias 2020 Bikes for Boys and Girls Program is already underway.

The program provides bikes for boys and girls who would not normally receive a bike for Christmas. Working in conjunction with community leaders and school guidance counselors in Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka, boys and girls are identified to receive bikes.

The Bikes for Boys and Girls program has been in existence for over 10 years and have given out over 100 bikes each year to boys and girls in the area.

With the motto “Friendship, Charity and Benevolence,” R. A. Driesbach, Sr. Lodge #77, Knights of Pythias is a not-for-profit fraternal organization in Port St. Joe, with the primary objective of promoting friendship among men; upholding the right; protecting the weak; and relieving the distressed.

Bikes will be distributed to identified boys and girls and their parents on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the City Commons next to City Hall in Port St. Joe, from 10 a.m. to noon EST and at Lake Alice Park in Wewahitchka at 1 p.m. CST.

If you would like to donate either a bike or dollars, please contact Clarence Monette at dreamon9@hotmail.com or by mail to P.O. Box 731 Port St. Joe, FL 32457.

Make your check or money order payable to Driesbach Lodge #77 KP with the memo: Bikes for Boys & Girls. All donations are tax deductible.