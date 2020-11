Special to the Star

The New Beginning Assembly of God church is hosting a community Thanksgiving meal for Gulf County and Mexico Beach.

Pick up or delivery is available for Thursday, Nov. 26 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Dinner pick-up is at 248 Dolphin Street in Port St. Joe across from the Highland View Bridge.

Call 850-340-1887 to place your order.

Enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with us.