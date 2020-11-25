A swearing-in for the schools

Special to the Star

Gulf County School Board members Marvin Davis and Cindy Belin, and Superintendent Jim Norton, were sworn in by County Judge Tim McFarland last week.

Marvin Davis, who represents District 4, replaces Billy Quinn, Jr. who tragically passed away in 2019.

Superintendent Jim Norton, who ran unopposed, begins his third term. He has served as Gulf County superintendent of school, since 2011.

Cindy Belin, who represents District 3, begins her second term serving on the board.

The board also selected its chairman and vice chairman to serve for a year. Belin will continue as chairman; Denny McGlon will continue as vice chairman.