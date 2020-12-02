Don't miss Christmas in the Garden Saturday

Special to the Star

You've made your list and checked it twice; you know who's been naughty or nice! Now head straight over to the Port St. Joe Garden Club's Christmas in the Garden Celebration this Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. ET at the Garden Center, 216 Eighth Street in Port St. Joe.

You'll find one-of-a-kind gifts for gardeners, teachers, hostesses, cooks, and even yourself! Charming Forgotten Coast holiday décor will be featured along with baskets of poinsettias, locally inspired art, and delectable baked treats.

All of the profit from the sale of a limited edition, commemorative ornament will benefit the Friends of St. Joseph Bay Preserves. This non-profit organization has been selected by the Garden Club due to its honorable mission: the protection and preservation of both the St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve and the St. Joseph Bay Aquatic Preserve.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., local professional photographer Reggie Smith will be on hand to capture memorable family and pet portraits in the bedecked gazebo.

The PSJ Garden Club promotes education in horticulture and conservation, local beautification projects, civic involvement, and Blue Star marker installations. The proceeds from this annual fundraiser are also used to maintain the recently renovated garden center that is on the US Department of the Interior's Register of Historic Places.

In the interest of public safety, booths will be situated both inside the garden center and outside on the grounds. Invite your family and friends, don your mask, and join in this festive occasion! For more details, please visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page.