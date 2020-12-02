Historic Port Theatre will begin restoration

Special to the Star

The Historic Port Theatre opened its doors on June 20, 1938. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 2011, a steering committee dedicated to the revitalization of The Historic Port Theatre held meetings with local and regional stakeholders and professionals. The result was the formation of the board for The Port Theatre Art & Culture Center, a group committed to the preservation and revitalization of this local treasure and historic resource. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) status was obtained.

In 2016 the board decided to move ahead with an awareness program and initiated the Thursday at the Theatre monthly event. The community loved it and the theatre hosted many events including concerts, plays, galas and gatherings between 2017-2018. The theatre became the area’s cornerstone of entertainment. Hurricane Michael hit in Oct. 2018, causing significant damage and once again causing the closure of the iconic doors.

The community’s outreach and love for the theatre assisted with replacing the roof of the theatre this past year. Additional funding and grants are expected so as to continue the repair and renovation.

It is with great excitement and thankfulness that our board announces that we have received word from FEMA the funding has been obligated and deposited into state coffers in order to begin to renovate the Historic Port Theatre. In addition, the theatre is ranked as #1 for the Florida Historic Preservation and Culture Grant for 2021.

Plans are beginning and we want our community involved. Please contact us if you have expertise, access to funds, or want to volunteer manpower. Please visit our website www.HistoricPortTheatre.com