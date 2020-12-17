Capital City Bank opens new office

Special to the Star

n Tuesday morning, Capital City Bank hosted a ribbon cutting to commemorate the opening of its new banking office at 150 Avenue A.

Attendees included Florida State Representative Jason Shoaf, Port St. Joe Mayor Rex Buzzett and St. Joe Company Director of Commercial Sales and Leasing Jordan Rosenau.

Capital City Bank partnered with the St. Joe Company on construction of the new office, which replaces its former location that was damaged significantly by Hurricane Michael.

“While 2020 has been a challenging year, it has also been a celebratory year for our bankers as we mark 125 years in business and the opening of our new Port St. Joe office,” said Capital City Bank Chief Operating Officer Beth Corum. “Though we’ll miss our previous home by the bay, we are excited for this new location and remain your community bank dedicated to making a difference in Gulf County through exceptional client experiences and community support.”

Wayland Fulford, Capital City Bank President of Gulf County, said the bank “is eager to continue serving our hometown neighbors and businesses at our new office, less than four minutes down the road from our original location.

“I am so proud of the extraordinary team of Port St. Joe bankers who diligently serve and care for our clients every day; but I’m especially grateful for how they rallied after Hurricane Michael to get us to where we are today,” he said.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCBG), one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida, has approximately $3.6 billion in assets. It provides a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services.

Founded in 1895, its bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, has 57 banking offices and 81 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information, visit www.ccbg.com