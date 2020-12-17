Coronavirus cases increasing in Florida

New coronavirus cases increased in 4.7% in Florida in the latest week ending Saturday as the state added 67,335 cases. The previous week had 64,341 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Florida ranked No. 45 among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 1,480,981 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 10.8% from the week before. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Florida, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Miami-Dade, Osceola and Calhoun counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Miami-Dade County, with 14,411 cases; Broward County, with 6,700 cases; and Hillsborough County, with 4,238. Weekly case counts rose in 40 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Seminole counties.

The share of Florida test results that came back positive was 8.7% in the latest week, compared with 8.8% in the week before, a USA TODAY Network analysis of COVID Tracking Project data shows. In the latest week, 755,059 tests were administered; a week earlier, that figure was 715,681. Experts say it is important to look at the share of tests that come back positive, not just case counts, to get a better idea of whether the rate of new infections is changing or if differences in testing are playing a role.

The World Health Organization says places should be conducting enough tests to have fewer than 5% coming back positive. Places where the percentage is higher could struggle to complete contact tracing soon enough to prevent spread of the virus.

Across Florida, cases fell in 27 counties, with the best declines in Orange, Miami-Dade and Duval counties.

In the state, 701 people died in the latest week. In the previous week, 642 people died.

A total of 1,116,973 people in Florida have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 19,785 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 16,062,299 people have tested positive and 297,818 people have died.

