DAR promotes Constitution knowledge

Special to the Times

On Friday, Dec. 4, the St. Joseph Bay Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented a wall copy of the Constitution and constitution booklets to the Civics class students at Port St. Joe High School. Constitution Chairman Mabel Hodges, Mazie Stone, and Mazie Scoggins participated.

Later that afternoon, Hodges and other DAR members presented a constitution wall poster and pocket copies of the Constitution to Principal Lawrence Pender at Franklin County High School.