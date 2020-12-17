Murphy Family Foundation lifts recovery team

Special to the Star

The gift of giving is in the air this Christmas season.

As the Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team continues its work to assist the community and those still suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, the Murphy Family Foundation made a donation toward their efforts.

The Murphy Foundation has been active in the community giving, over the years, to many organizations and causes that work to assist and benefit the citizens of Gulf County.

With limited grants available due in part to COVID-19 and dwindling Hurricane Michael funds, donations are a huge benefit to the organization. The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team is thankful to the Murphy Family Foundation for their donation, and all other donors who have generously supported their efforts.

If you would like to donate, you may do so by either sending a check made out to The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team to P.O. Box 1104, Port St Joe, FL 32457. Or by texting RECOVERGULF to 41444