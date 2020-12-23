Knights of Pythias provide the rides

Special to the Star

Christmas came early for 117 boys and girls in Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka on Saturday, Dec. 19, thanks to the annual Bikes for Boys and Girls program sponsored by the Knights of Pythias.

After giving out bikes at City Commons Park in Port St. Joe, the Knights traveled to Lake Alice Park in Wewahitchka to issue bikes to boys, girls and their parents. Working with Mike Jones, aka Salvage Santa, the Knights were able to give a bike to each child that requested one.

“With Hurricane Michael, the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual learning, loss of jobs and income, our youth and their parents have gone through a lot the last two years,” said member John Crosby. “We are just happy to help out.”

R.A. Driesbach, Sr. Lodge #77 Knights of Pythias is a not-for-profit organization that depends on public support to run their programs.

“I would like to thank the citizens of Gulf County and friends from far and near that helped to make the Bikes for Boys & Girls program possible,” said Clarence Monette, chairman. “We are so blessed to live in Gulf County where people are so willing to help out.”