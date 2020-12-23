Sheriff's Toy Drive posts record year

The Star

The Sheriff’s Toy Drive exceeded all expectations this year with gifts for over 250 children in need in Gulf County. Every child’s Wish List was met and given to their parents to play Santa on Christmas morning. The schools in Gulf County supply the names of the children and their wish lists, and Coastal Community Association of South Gulf County had a Jingle Bell Tournament and raised donations from the generous folks throughout the county to make all the children’s dreams come true. Margaret Mathis, who will be retiring just before Christmas, has organized this Toy Drive at the Sheriff’s Department for years and promises to come back again next year. Thanks to each and all who helped make this Toy Drive so successful. The most toys given out and best ever.