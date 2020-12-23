Try birding at the Buffer Preserve

By Sophia Fonseca Guest Columnist

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the visitor center at the Buffer Preserve once again is closed. However, visitors are still welcome to climb the observation tower during regular operating hours. As well, outdoor programs are still occurring at a limited capacity. Come check out what’s going on!

The Tram Tours run on the third Thursday of every month. With the closure of the visitor center, tours will start half an hour later than usual and meet directly at the Main Gate Trail Entrance across the street from the lodge.

Already been on a tram tour and looking for another way to experience the preserve? Start a new holiday tradition this year and go birding with us on Christmas morning! Birding, or more commonly known as bird-watching, is a very accessible hobby enjoyed by millions of Americans. Florida is an especially great place to observe birds as many species migrate throughout our state and even overwinter here. Whether this is the first time you’ve seen the word “birding” or you’d like to share some of your avian expertise, come out to the Deal Tract on Friday, Dec. 25 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. A few binoculars are available to borrow for the event. This hike is limited to 10 people.

Okay, maybe birds aren’t your thing, but you do like being outside. How about a First Day Hike? Showcasing a lesser known entrance to the preserve, meet at the South Gate Trail Entrance on Friday, Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon. The two-mile hike will take us north around Sandridge Loop and back. This event is also limited to 10 people. Also note that this hike will take the place of our Let’s G.O.! hike for the month of January.

For all our events, make sure you prepare accordingly for being outdoors. Wear comfortable walking shoes, put on insect repellent, bring water, and whatever else makes your time at the preserve enjoyable.

If you would like further information, email, call 850-229-1787, or drop by the office. The Buffer Preserve is located at 3915 State Rd. 30A, Port St. Joe, FL 32456. Check out the Friends of St. Joe Bay Preserves on Facebook, too!