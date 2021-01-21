TOP ONLINE: Search ends for missing fire chief

The Star

1: City reverses decision on facilities' closure

2: Search continues for Dalkeith chief, presumed drowned

More:TOP ONLINE Jan. 14: Comfort food, concealed weapons hit the spot for online readers

More:TOP ONLINE Jan. 7: Heroes and a miniature lighthouse

3: Search ends for Dalkeith fire chief

4: The Joe invites you to ‘Step Into My Studio’

5: Name change approved for UAV Corp.

6: Former Dalkeith fire chief presumed drowned

7: Hunker Down: Honoring Mrs. Odell Bateman

8: Buffer Preserve gives a hoot about birds of prey

9: Walk, or Zoom, on Dr. King holiday

10: TOP ONLINE: Comfort food, concealed weapons hit the spot for online readers