Garden club backs St. Joe Bay preserves

The Port St. Joe Garden Club sold out its limited edition of commemorative ornaments at the Christmas in the Garden Celebration last December. All of the profits from the sale of the specially designed ornaments were pledged to the Friends of the St. Joseph Bay Buffer Preserves.

The Friends of St. Joseph Bay Preserves was established in 2003 as a non-profit group for the purpose of supporting the St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve and the St. Joseph Bay Aquatic Preserve.

These two local gems, under the management of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, provide boundless opportunities for hiking, biking, birding, or simply admiring these picturesque natural settings. In fact, the Preserve is home to one of the highest concentrations of rare plants in the southeastern United States.

The Friends disseminate information to the public regarding the importance of protecting these critical habitats. They also advocate for the restoration of both the uplands parcel and the aquatic portion.

Furthermore, the Friends act as a liaison linking interested parties whose intention is to safeguard the bay and avert detrimental impact to the uplands in order to prevent negative effects to the bay’s water quality.

The Friends of the St. Joseph Bay Preserves meet monthly on the 3rd Thursday. For information about donations or joining, please call 850-229-1787 or visit their Facebook page.

The objectives of The Friends of the St. Joseph Bay Preserves mesh perfectly with the mission of the PSJ Garden Club. The club is chartered exclusively for charitable, educational, and scientific purposes to foster interest in horticulture and conservation of natural resources.

Garden club members participate in community beautification projects and civic projects. They have also erected and maintain Blue Star markers to honor veterans of the U.S. armed forces.

Last week, garden club president Sarah Darden, accompanied by Christmas in the Garden co-chairwomen Mary Amann and Nicole Martin, met at the St. Joseph Bay Buffer Preserve Visitor Center located at 3915 State Road 30A south of Port St. Joe.

On behalf of the garden club, Ms. Darden presented a check to Linda Palma, president of the Friends of the St. Joseph Bay Buffer Preserves. Buffer Preserve manager Dylan Shoemaker and administrative assistant Sandra Chafin were also in attendance.

For more information about the PSJ Garden Club or to inquire about joining, please visit the club’s Facebook page, email psjgardenclub@gmail.com, or contact club president Sarah Darden at 229-942-1414.

For details regarding the rental of the club’s historic venue located at 216 Eighth Street, please contact Sue Meyer at 513-504-1679.