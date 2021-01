Special to the Star

The St. Joseph Bay Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet Wednesday, January 27 at 11 a.m. at the Port St. Joe Country Club.

Lunch will be at noon. The program is on national defense and Mazie Scoggins, national defense chairman, will introduce the ROTC Speaker.

Anyone interested in attending, please call Colleen Burlingame at 850-647-5737.