Blood drive at Sacred Heart Feb. 11

Special to the Star

Now is the time to give blood.

OneBlood will be bringing two buses instead of one for blood donations on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST at Ascension Sacred Heart- Port St. Joe.

ID required. Donors must be at least 16 years old, and those 16 years old need parental permission.

If you recently donated, thank you. Please visit us when you are eligible to donate again.

Do not present to donate if you have a fever. You must wait at least 14 days before donating if you have been exposed to someone who has or may have COVID-19, have recently been tested and are pending test results for COVID-19 or if you have a confirmed active case of COVID-19.

The challenge is on for whole blood donors!

All donors will receive a $10 eGift Card, long-sleeve t-shirt, and a wellness checkup including COVID-19 antibody test. Also, OneBlood has partnered with Carrabba’s Italian Grill to offer all donors who give two times between January and April a $25 Carrabba’s eGift Card as a thank you!

Appointments are encouraged, please visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #23332

One offer per donor, per donation. No cash value. Not-transferable.