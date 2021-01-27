Libraries to return to regular hours

Special to the Star

The Gulf County Public Libraries in Wewahitchka and Port St. Joe will be returning to regular operating hours beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The libraries are maintaining Grab and Go Guidelines for all in-person library services to allow visitors to safely browse the stacks. Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing at six feet while inside the library. Please do not enter the library if you are sick. Computer use is limited to one-hour per person, per day.

The libraries are not booking meeting rooms or offering public programs at this time, but thanks to the Friends of the Gulf County Public Libraries, they are offering weekly “Take and Make” crafts for children!

Updated library hours beginning Feb. 16 are:

the Charles Whitehead Public Library in Wewahitchka, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST;

Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library in Port St. Joe, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, and Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST.

Gulf County is also the beneficiary of a multi-county grant from the Institute of Library and Museum Services, a Library Services and Technology Act program administered by the Florida Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services. The Mobile Library is loaded with brand new books, DVDs and audiobooks for adults and children. It also provides Wi-Fi access as a mobile hotspot.

The Mobile Library visits several locations in North and South Gulf County once a month, including the Washington Gym, the Career Source Center, the Cozy Café, the Saltair Farmer’s Market, Liberty Manor, Pine Ridge, Moss Creek and the Volunteer Fire Department in Howard Creek.

To check the schedule, visit the library website at www.NWRLS.com/mobile-library, call your local library, or check each library’s Facebook page.

In other good news, the Charles Whitehead Library in Wewahitchka partnered with Deseret Cattle and Timber to offer 10 “Books-To-Go” boxes at sites around North Gulf County. Deseret supplied the materials to construct the little libraries. Construction missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - whose mission is to build, remodel, repair, construct and help wherever they are needed - provided the gifts of their time, labor and expertise.

The missionaries said they were “privileged to serve the wonderful residents of Wewahitchka” in this way. The missionaries painted most of the Books-To-Go Boxes and a few of the boxes were painted by local artists, Iris Walko and Rita Beasley. They look beautiful!

The boxes are filled with gently used books for adults and children, provided as a free service to the community. Books-To-Go boxes can be found at Dalkeith VFD, Deseret Ranch, Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative, Overstreet VFD, Stone Mill Creek VFD, Subway, Tucker’s One-Stop, Wewahitchka City Hall, corner of Old Transfer Road and Pam Street, and corner of Lake Grove Road and Warmouth Drive.

If you are interested in sponsoring a Books-To-Go box, contact branch manager Joyelle Linton at the Wewa library (850) 639-2419. Sponsorship includes making sure your Books-To-Go location stays clean and tidy, and restocking it with books provided by the library.

If you are interested in supporting these or other projects of the libraries, please consider joining or donating to the Friends of the Gulf County Public Libraries at P.O. Box 1113, Port St Joe, FL 32457. You can also make a donation directly to your branch library: The Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library at 110 Library Drive, Port St. Joe, and The Charles Whitehead Public Library, at 314 North Second Street, Wewahitchka.

For more information, visit www.nwrls.com