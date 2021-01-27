From the pens of young patriots

Special to the Star

The John C Gainous Post 10069 and Auxiliary 10069 has awarded the 2020 Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen scholarship winners.

Requirements were vocal essays at the high school level and written essays by the middle school students. The topics were, “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned?” and “What is Patriotism to Me?” respectively. Entries were received from both Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka schools.

Voice of Democracy first place winner, announced at the Dec. 8 meeting, was Ms. Morgan Lakey, whose entry went on to win at district level and will now be submitted for Florida state winner. Second and third place winners were Ms. Tamiah Rouse and Ms. Stephanie Bronson.

Patriot's Pen winners were first place Luke Childers, second place Tristan Connell, and third place went to Ms. Ja'Quina Cummings.

Students that were in attendance read their essays to the group and received certificates along with monetary awards. These scholarship contests are offered by the VFW and Auxiliary every fall and all local students are invited to submit entries.