Hulsey joins Studstill Realty Group

Special to the Star

Brittney Hulsey, a real estate agent and decade-plus vacation property manager, joins the Studstill Realty Group, LLC in Port St. Joe as a sales associate on broker Cassie Studstill's team.

Originally from Bremen, Georgia, Hulsey understands the Gulf Coast's commanding call, as she has been boogie boarding the "monster waves" every summer since she was a young child at her family home on Miramar Beach. Owned since the early '80s, that home provided years of memories and sparked her passion for the business of real estate and property management.

"I did not know when I stepped into the career path initially that it would take me where I am today; grateful, peaceful, in love with the Forgotten Coast," said Hulsey.

In 2013, she turned those Panhandle beach summers into year-round and forever, moving first to Miramar and Santa Rosa beaches before choosing Gulf County and Port St. Joe as her place to root like the strong sea oats in the Cape San Blas dunes. It is also where she began her real estate career, caring for hundreds of owners' beach properties and enriching countless families' vacation experiences as the local operations manager and assistant general manager of a large property management company.

A self-described "yes man" and natural problem solver, Hulsey understands that experience often begins and ends in the minutia of detail and personal touches. She values honesty and integrity, under-promising and over-delivering, and packages it with a second-to-none work ethic that is both fun and determined.

Hulsey graduated from the University of West Georgia in 2010 with a bachelor of arts in psychology and a bachelor of science in criminology. She is a member of the Realtor Association of Franklin & Gulf Counties (RAFGC), the Florida Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. Additionally, Hulsey is a board member of the Chamber of Commerce and member of the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe.

She lives in Port St. Joe with her partner and significant other, AJ Cato, and her Shih-Tzu, Chevy, where they also own and operate New Wave Property Management and The Port City Axe House.

"Having a real estate license and a growing property management company has inspired me to join a broker with extensive knowledge on both business endeavors, one that ultimately shares tenacity and genuine desire to grow together," said Hulsey.

Hulsey can be reached at (850) 227-4092 or Brittney@StudstillRealtyGroup.com.