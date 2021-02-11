Jay Smith, Jr. installed into SAR

Special to the Star

On Monday morning, Feb. 1, Justin Edward “Jay” Smith Jr. was duly installed into the Florida Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, Panama City Chapter.

Smith, a senior at Florida State University, also is a defensive tackle for the Seminole football team.

The 2021 SAR Panama City Chapter President James Franklin Haynes, left, performed the ceremony, assisted by Chapter Registrar DeCody Brad Marble, who held a large Masonic Bible, at right. The ceremony took place at Applebee’s Restaurant on Tyndall Parkway.

Witnessing the ceremony was Smith’s immediate family; parents, Justin Edward Smith Sr. and Holly Ann Herring, with grandfather, Rodney Louis Herring, all residents of Gulf County.