Sacred Heart to vaccinate high-risk patients

Special to the Star

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf plans to hold a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals ages 18-64 who have chronic medical conditions that make them extremely vulnerable to severe complications from the coronavirus.

With limited supplies of vaccine available, the hospital and Ascension Medical Group will hold its first clinic to vaccinate high-risk patients on Friday, Feb. 26, in the Centennial Building, 300 Allen Memorial Way, Port St. Joe. The clinic will be by appointment only. Please contact your primary care provider to see if you meet the CDC criteria for being at increased risk for severe complications from COVID-19.

A physician's certification of patients' "at increased risk" condition will be required before an appointment can be made. Once the provider certifies the patient is eligible for the vaccine and completes an online form, the patient will be called by Ascension Sacred Heart to register for the clinic.

Ascension Sacred Heart intends to hold additional clinics for higher-risk patients in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health as more vaccine becomes available.

Those regarded as high risk or extremely vulnerable to the virus include patients with cancer, COPD, weakened immune systems, chronic kidney diseases, certain heart conditions, obesity, Down syndrome, diabetes, sickle cell disease, and other conditions.

For more information, visit the CDC website www.cdc.gov