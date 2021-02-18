Take advantage of Operation Green Light next week

Special to the Star

Gulf County Clerk of Courts Rebecca Norris is among several clerks of court throughout Florida who will take part in the 2021 Operation Green Light, a driver license reinstatement event held annually to reduce the number of driver license suspensions and give individuals with suspended driver licenses the chance to save on certain fees.

The event will be held from Monday, Feb. 22 through Friday, Feb. 26 at the Gulf County Courthouse, 1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Blvd., Room 149 in Port St. Joe, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST daily.

“With many Floridians struggling financially, events like Operation Green Light are as important as ever. Last year, Florida’s Clerks of Court helped residents save thousands in collection fees through virtual driver license reinstatement events.” said Chris Hart IV, chief executive officer of Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers. “This Clerk of Court initiative reduces the burden on Floridians who are simply trying to do the right thing by paying back their obligations to the courts. More importantly, it helps those people regain driving privileges, so they can begin to move on with their lives.”

In Florida, driver licenses can be revoked as a penalty when traffic tickets or other court obligations go unpaid. During Operation Green Light, many local clerks will work with individuals to lower or waive fees, so they can pay back their outstanding court obligations and have their license reinstated.

While thousands of Floridians currently have a suspended license, clerks are doing their part to help reduce that number. During the 2019 and 2020 driver license reinstatement events, more than 18,000 Floridians with suspended licenses either had their license reinstated or became eligible for reinstatement.

The 2021 Operation Green Light events throughout the state will be hosted within a two-week period, from Feb. 20 to March 6. With the health and safety of the public in mind, events will operationally vary by county with in-person, virtual, or hybrid events. No matter the type of event, the goal remains the same – help as many Floridians as possible save money and get their license back.

