Adlerstein named editor of The Star

Special to the Star

A veteran reporter who has steered the Apalachicola Times for the past two decades will be expanding those duties to take the helm at The Star.

David M. Adlerstein, reporter and editor since Jan. 2002 of the weekly newspaper serving Franklin County, is adding Gulf County to his assignment, and will serve as editor overseeing both the Star and the Times.

These two longstanding weekly newspapers, together with the Holmes County Times-Advertiser and Washington County News, were recently purchased by Neves Media Publishing, based out of Bay County, from Gannett Media Corp.

"I’m pleased to confirm David Adlerstein as the editor of the Star, a role he’s managed admirably the past several months, as well as the Apalachicola Times," said Group Publisher Nicole Barefield.

"David’s extensive background in covering these Panhandle communities and recognized experience as a skilled journalist make him a perfect fit for expanding not only our local coverage, but also presence in both Gulf and Franklin counties," she said.

Adlerstein succeeds a longtime colleague, Tim Croft, in the role of ensuring that Gulf County is provided a top-quality local source of news, sports, human interest, and public opinion.

“Tim’s contribution as a passionate newspaperman has left a formidable example of quality journalism in Gulf County,” Adlerstein said. “My hope is to bring my background in getting to know the people of Franklin County to this expanded role in our neighbor to the west.”

Adlerstein, who grew up in Franklin County (Ohio, that is, home of Columbus and The Ohio State University) earned a degree in American history from Brandeis University. He began his newspapering career editing The Bellville Star, in a rural community outside Mansfield, Ohio, and went on to work for the Marion Star daily newspaper, and later as editor of Medical Business newspaper in Miami. He has received several Florida Press Association awards for his newspaper work in the state.

“Working in a place that can boast of one of the state’s earliest dailies, dating back to 1836, and for a newspaper that is among Florida’s oldest continuous operating weeklies means living up to a rich tradition,” Adlerstein said.

The Times, begun in 1885, marked its 135th birthday last year. The Star, begun in 1937, is preparing to mark its 85th birthday next year.

“The future may bring ever more digital sophistication to the task, but the job remains essentially the same as it was in the 19th century, to bring readers a vivid and accurate picture of events in their local community, a link to their past and a voice in their future,” he said. “I look forward to working closely with the Gulf County community to ensure that its local news, and character, shines through The Star’s pages.”