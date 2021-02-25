Mexico Beach tops Shoaf's funding asks

Special to the Star

Ahead of the 2021 legislative session, Rep. Jason Shoaf (HD 7) has filed budget requests totaling more than $80 million to support projects across the 10 counties he represents and surrounding regions.

The most significant funding request, $25 million, would go toward beach restoration in Mexico Beach, where Hurricane Michael destroyed much of the waterfront and it is still in disrepair.

“North Florida has suffered one hit after another, from the Gulf oil spill to Hurricane Michael to COVID-19. These communities need the support they deserve to rebuild and come back stronger than ever,” said Shoaf.

“The residents and businesses of North Florida have proven resilient time and time again, but there are some projects that can’t be built with grit and determination. They require state funding. I’m working closely with my colleagues in the House and Senate to make the case for these projects to be funded," he said.

Another funding request made by Shoaf would provide $6 million to rebuild the Wakulla Emergency Operations Center. He has also requested $1.5 million to support the construction of a new Franklin County Emergency Operations Center.

Other requests for state funding would go to support the Calhoun County Hospital, the Madison County Hospital and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Each of these projects that need funding provide public services that are essential to our region. I know we have limited resources this year, and we must do more with less. But I’m going to fight for our region to get the support it deserves.”

The following is a comprehensive list of budget requests filed by Shoaf:

Aerial Photography - $359,418

Altha Water System Improvements - $175,000

Apalachicola Bay Drone Oyster Seeding Project - $1 million

Apalachicola IGA Lift Station Improvement and Repair Project - $50,000

Apalachicola Inflow and Infiltration Study - $75,000

Apalachicola Stormwater Pipe Relining and Backflow Devices - $100,000

Bay County Crayfish Habitat Restoration - $8 million

Bay Youth Summer Work Foundation - $95,000

Blountstown FEMA Waiver - $831,392

Blountstown Police Department Renovation - $500,000

Blountstown Wastewater Effluent Discharge - $1 million

Bristol Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements - $236,500

Bristol Water System Improvements - $560,000

Calhoun County - Scotts Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Fire Truck - $300,000

Calhoun County Administration Building/Extension Office - $2 million

Calhoun County Chipola River Hurricane Michael Debris Clean-Up - $1 million

Calhoun County Jail Administration Building - $1.5 million

Calhoun Liberty Hospital - Facility Replacement - $3 million

Charlie Johns Street Signal - $350,000

City Hall Renovation - Madison - $25,000

Connecting Everyone with Second Chances - $716,000

Disproportionate Share Hospital - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital - $950,000

Forest Capital Hall Auditorium Improvement Project - $81,675

Fort Coombs Armory Fire Sprinkler System - $250,000

Franklin County New Emergency Operations Center - $1.5 million

Graduate Medical Education - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital - $800,000

Gulf County Airport Infrastructure - $975,000

Gulf County Water Infrastructure - $975,000

·Hurricane Michael - Calhoun County Schools Portables - $361,800

Jefferson County Broadband System - $1 million

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communication System - $1.2 million

Lafayette District Schools Safe and Secure Schools Electronic Access Control Key System - $400,000

Liberty County High School New Vocational Program - $150,000

Liberty County Hosford Water System Improvements - $350,000

Liberty County Rock Bluff Water System Improvements - $400,000

Lynn Haven Lift Stations and Forcemain Improvement - $1 million

Lynn Haven Wastewater Stormwater Improvements - $1 million

Lynn Haven Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion - $1 million

Madison County Agricultural and Expo Center - $650,000

Madison County Memorial Hospital Surgical Suite Equipment - $350,000

Mexico Beach - Beach Restoration - $25 million

Monticello Water Losses Water Conservation - $150,000

Panama City Beach Fire Training Tower - $608,536

Panama City Kings Bayou/Pretty Bayou Sewer and Water System Expansion Phase II - $3 million

Panama City Millville Wastewater Treatment Plant Relocation Assessment - $1.5 million

Panama City Remove and Relocate Sanitary Sewer Line from St. Andrews Bay - $3.25 million

St. Marks Water System Improvements - $202,960

Tallahassee Wastewater System Resiliency Pump Station 12 Replacement - $750,000

Taylor County Courthouse Improvement Project - $606,000

Taylor County School District Safe and Secure Schools Electronic Key Card System - $350,000

Taylor County Sports Complex Softball Field - $424,000

Transitional Living Housing For Homeless Youth - $1 million

·Wakulla County Emergency Operations Center - $6 million

Washington Complex Community Center ADA Compliant Restrooms - $150,000

Women's Dorm at Calhoun County Jail - $2 million

Florida’s State Legislature begins the 2021 legislative session on Tuesday, March 2, and it is scheduled to last for 60 days. The Legislature must pass a balanced budget, informed by revenue estimates for the year ahead, before it adjourns. The Governor must approve and sign the budget before the fiscal year ends June 30. The state’s new fiscal year starts July 1.

Jason Shoaf is the state representative for House District 7 in Florida. First elected during a special election to fill a vacancy in 2019, he was subsequently reelected in 2020. House District 7 encompasses Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson, Lafayette, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties and part of Leon County.