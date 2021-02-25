Mexico Beach tops Shoaf's funding asks
Ahead of the 2021 legislative session, Rep. Jason Shoaf (HD 7) has filed budget requests totaling more than $80 million to support projects across the 10 counties he represents and surrounding regions.
The most significant funding request, $25 million, would go toward beach restoration in Mexico Beach, where Hurricane Michael destroyed much of the waterfront and it is still in disrepair.
“North Florida has suffered one hit after another, from the Gulf oil spill to Hurricane Michael to COVID-19. These communities need the support they deserve to rebuild and come back stronger than ever,” said Shoaf.
“The residents and businesses of North Florida have proven resilient time and time again, but there are some projects that can’t be built with grit and determination. They require state funding. I’m working closely with my colleagues in the House and Senate to make the case for these projects to be funded," he said.
Another funding request made by Shoaf would provide $6 million to rebuild the Wakulla Emergency Operations Center. He has also requested $1.5 million to support the construction of a new Franklin County Emergency Operations Center.
Other requests for state funding would go to support the Calhoun County Hospital, the Madison County Hospital and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
“Each of these projects that need funding provide public services that are essential to our region. I know we have limited resources this year, and we must do more with less. But I’m going to fight for our region to get the support it deserves.”
The following is a comprehensive list of budget requests filed by Shoaf:
- Aerial Photography - $359,418
- Altha Water System Improvements - $175,000
- Apalachicola Bay Drone Oyster Seeding Project - $1 million
- Apalachicola IGA Lift Station Improvement and Repair Project - $50,000
- Apalachicola Inflow and Infiltration Study - $75,000
- Apalachicola Stormwater Pipe Relining and Backflow Devices - $100,000
- Bay County Crayfish Habitat Restoration - $8 million
- Bay Youth Summer Work Foundation - $95,000
- Blountstown FEMA Waiver - $831,392
- Blountstown Police Department Renovation - $500,000
- Blountstown Wastewater Effluent Discharge - $1 million
- Bristol Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements - $236,500
- Bristol Water System Improvements - $560,000
- Calhoun County - Scotts Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Fire Truck - $300,000
- Calhoun County Administration Building/Extension Office - $2 million
- Calhoun County Chipola River Hurricane Michael Debris Clean-Up - $1 million
- Calhoun County Jail Administration Building - $1.5 million
- Calhoun Liberty Hospital - Facility Replacement - $3 million
- Charlie Johns Street Signal - $350,000
- City Hall Renovation - Madison - $25,000
- Connecting Everyone with Second Chances - $716,000
- Disproportionate Share Hospital - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital - $950,000
- Forest Capital Hall Auditorium Improvement Project - $81,675
- Fort Coombs Armory Fire Sprinkler System - $250,000
- Franklin County New Emergency Operations Center - $1.5 million
- Graduate Medical Education - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital - $800,000
- Gulf County Airport Infrastructure - $975,000
- Gulf County Water Infrastructure - $975,000
- ·Hurricane Michael - Calhoun County Schools Portables - $361,800
- Jefferson County Broadband System - $1 million
- Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communication System - $1.2 million
- Lafayette District Schools Safe and Secure Schools Electronic Access Control Key System - $400,000
- Liberty County High School New Vocational Program - $150,000
- Liberty County Hosford Water System Improvements - $350,000
- Liberty County Rock Bluff Water System Improvements - $400,000
- Lynn Haven Lift Stations and Forcemain Improvement - $1 million
- Lynn Haven Wastewater Stormwater Improvements - $1 million
- Lynn Haven Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion - $1 million
- Madison County Agricultural and Expo Center - $650,000
- Madison County Memorial Hospital Surgical Suite Equipment - $350,000
- Mexico Beach - Beach Restoration - $25 million
- Monticello Water Losses Water Conservation - $150,000
- Panama City Beach Fire Training Tower - $608,536
- Panama City Kings Bayou/Pretty Bayou Sewer and Water System Expansion Phase II - $3 million
- Panama City Millville Wastewater Treatment Plant Relocation Assessment - $1.5 million
- Panama City Remove and Relocate Sanitary Sewer Line from St. Andrews Bay - $3.25 million
- St. Marks Water System Improvements - $202,960
- Tallahassee Wastewater System Resiliency Pump Station 12 Replacement - $750,000
- Taylor County Courthouse Improvement Project - $606,000
- Taylor County School District Safe and Secure Schools Electronic Key Card System - $350,000
- Taylor County Sports Complex Softball Field - $424,000
- Transitional Living Housing For Homeless Youth - $1 million
- ·Wakulla County Emergency Operations Center - $6 million
- Washington Complex Community Center ADA Compliant Restrooms - $150,000
- Women's Dorm at Calhoun County Jail - $2 million
Florida’s State Legislature begins the 2021 legislative session on Tuesday, March 2, and it is scheduled to last for 60 days. The Legislature must pass a balanced budget, informed by revenue estimates for the year ahead, before it adjourns. The Governor must approve and sign the budget before the fiscal year ends June 30. The state’s new fiscal year starts July 1.
Jason Shoaf is the state representative for House District 7 in Florida. First elected during a special election to fill a vacancy in 2019, he was subsequently reelected in 2020. House District 7 encompasses Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson, Lafayette, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties and part of Leon County.