Voters will decide voting questions, boat launch violators face stiff fine

PORT ST. JOE — With a flurry of unanimous votes city commissioners adopted or held first readings on three voting-related ordinances they have tossed around for a year and an ordinance they’ve discussed since July that sets a stiffer penalty and better enforcement for people who fail to pay parking fees when using the city boat ramp.

Commissioners have discussed for over a year whether to seek a change in the lengths of their terms, whether city elections should be in the spring or the fall and whether to allow qualifying by petition but it was complicated.

Those items are set by the city’s charter and changes to them means changing the city charter and that means the voters have to approve.

“The changes, qualifying by petition, it’s encouraging more people to be involved,” Commissioner Scott Hoffman said at the previous meeting. “But if we’re going to do it, I think we should do it correctly. If the people of St. Joe don’t want to move forward with that idea then they’ll vote against the referendum and then we’ll just be where we are.”

The ordinances now, as written by city attorney Clint McCahill, lined everything up well enough for commissioners to approve with little discussion Dec. 15.

The issue is that with all commissioners and the mayor-commissioner serving two year terms, “the lengths of the terms and the dates of expiration of the various terms require the City of Port St. Joe to hold municipal elections every year,” the ordinance states. “Yearly elections are costly to both the candidates and the City of Port St. Joe.”

Secondly, allowing candidates to qualify by petition might make the difference for someone who can’t afford the $500 qualifying fee. Finally, moving municipal elections from the spring to the fall to coincide with state and national elections, commissioners hope, will increase voter turnout and help everything run more smoothly.

“I just feel like having a petition gives everybody the opportunity and the citizens the opportunity if they want to run but may not have the funds to run,” Langston said at the last meeting. “And moving the election to the general election, I think that’s the way to go and we’ll let the citizens decide.”

The question will go to the city’s voters on the next election ballot, which will be in May if any of the incumbents for seats 1, 2 and 3 are challenged. If not, the question will be put before voters at a later date.

BOAT LAUNCH FEES

Finalizing an action that began with a workshop in July, commissioners also adopted an ordinance that tightens enforcement on out of county residents parking at the city’s boat ramps but failing to pay the $10 fee or failing to obtain an annual $50 pass.

“We need to move on and get this boat thing going,” Mayor Rex Buzzett said. “The whole purpose of this is to make sure our out-of-county residents are paying their share.”

The current system requires locals to obtain a free parking permit to display in their windshields and out of county users to obtain an annual permit for $50 and display it. Or, out of county users can fill out an envelope on site, put cash, check or a money order in it and submit it at the unmanned station, then removing a tag to place in their windshields.

“We all know a lot of people are not paying,” Buzzett said.

Now the city will be installing a machine from a vendor that accepts cash or credit cards so a sticker is only received after payment goes through, and there will be cameras.

Most importantly, there is now a monetary component in the form of a $150 fine for violators.

“It will let folks know we’re serious about them paying when they show up there,” Buzzett said.