All precincts open for school millage referendum

For the first time since Hurricane Michael, all polling locations in Gulf County are open today, as voters go to the polls to decide whether to renew the Gulf County school district's one-mill property tax for four more years..

The referendum’s millage would keep in place a property tax that was first ratified by voters 12 years ago, and has been renewed twice since then.

“It does not raise taxes,” Superintendent Jim Norton told WMBB. “It is the same tax structure that has been in place for 12 years and it would be devastating to the Gulf County school if it were to fail.”

Turnout will likely be modest for the election, in part due to it being a March special election and in part because there is no early voting.

According to Supervisor of Election John Hanlon, about 9.5 percent of eligible voters had cast votes as of this morning, the equivalent of 1,005 out of the county’s 10,548 registered voters. Of these, close to 89 percent were votes by mail, and 113 were people who have cast ballots this morning.

Voters will cast ballots at their assigned precincts. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT. The Precinct 2 polling location in Wewahitchka is moving from The First Pentecostal Church to the Charles Whitehead Public Library.

If you are unsure where to vote, you may look on your voter information card or call the supervisor of elections’ office at (850) 229-6117.

Norton told WMBB that if the tax fails to pass, the district would have to lay off 30 to 40 personnel, the number of students in a class would increase and extracurriculars would suffer.

“It is truly the instructional side that would take the hit, and who would suffer? Our children would suffer,” he said.

He said if voters don’t approve this discretionary tax, the school board would be forced to raise taxes to the maximum 1.5 mils they can control.