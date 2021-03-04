Boston Massacre topic of DAR essay contest

Special to the Star

The winners of the American History Essay Contest for 2021 read their original essays about the Boston Massacre for the members of the St Joseph Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the winners’ family and guests at the February DAR meeting.

Each essay was written in the first person, with each young patriotic author telling this historic event and its impact on them, friends, and the country from their own perspective. History came to life for the DAR members and the winners’ family and friends as each read their essay.

Each first-place winner from Faith Christian School grades 5 through 8 was introduced by DAR American History Chairman Mazie Stone. The winners each received a check, pocket Constitution and Declaration of Independence and a medal.

It was a moving history lesson for all of us. This was the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre, which was one of the reasons the National DAR choose it as the topic for the American History Essay Contest. Each of the first place winners’ essays was sent to the DAR state level. This history essay contest is sponsored each year by the DAR.

The 5th grade winners were: 1st) Adam Richards 2nd) Micah Prine and 3rd) Bryden Giovenco.

6th grade: 1st ) Peyton Herring 2nd) Brooke Peacock and 3rd) Sadie Burkett.

7th grade: 1st) Jakob Prine 2nd) Asher Peacock and 3rd) Celie White.

8th grade: 1st) Jessica Dunn 2nd) Bionca Raffield and 3rd) Sophie Saunders.

The winners were chosen by their classmates and the faculty of Faith Christian for their original essays.

The Star is running the winning essays: Here are the winners for the 6th and 9th grades:

Peyton Herring - 6th grade

“Hello! Wakeup! Come on, Melody, you have to wake up.” Rubbing the sleep from her eyes, she sat up. It was James standing by the corner of her bed.

“Come on, Melody, breakfast is ready,” said James. She arose from her bed and got dressed. When she got downstairs, her brother and father were already sitting at the table. She quickly took her seat and waited.

“Today there is going to be a lot of people at the market,” said Father. “Why?” said Mother.

“Mr. Sam has some baguettes he is going to sell today,” said Father. “Oh, that is wonderful!” said Mother, “You can get some.”

“Sorry,” said Father, “with all the pots I have made, it will take a while.”

“I will do it,” said Melody, “You can give me money, and I will get them.”

“That is great,” said Mother. Her mother handed her a bagged lunch, and she headed for the stables.

She walked inside and saw that all the horses were ready to ride. Star is a black horse with a white star between her eyes, and Lilly is a white horse. She was getting Star ready to ride when suddenly she heard a sound. She looked to see what it was only to find a small gray cat sitting down next to her.

“Hello, Sophie,” said Melody. “Meow,” said Sophie, rubbing against Melody’s leg. She picked up Sophie and got into the saddle.

“Well Sophie, let’s go,” she yanked the reins and off they went to the market.

After spending the day at the market, they galloped down a couple streets when she decided to ride though Kings Street before going home for the evening. So, they rode off to Kings Street, when suddenly a loud noise broke the silence. It sounded like a bunch of people yelling and shouting. But at the same time a loud boom arose from the shadows. She got off Star and ran to see what was happening. But when she had gotten around the corner, what she saw was terrible.

People were throwing snowballs, stones, and ice at a British soldier. The soldier wore red with white stripes. Melody had read about British soldiers in the newspaper her brother brought home every day. But something was different with this one.

As Melody looked at the soldier, she could see the hidden fear in his dark blue eyes. The mob was angry with the man and was insulting him. Suddenly out of nowhere British soldiers came running to protect their fellow soldier. The soldiers quickly ran in front of the trooper, forming a triangle shape with their leader in front of them. However, this only made things worse, the mob started getting louder and angrier.

As Melody began to stare at the leader, she remembered that she had read about him.” His name was Thomas Preston, “she thought. Suddenly a wave of bravery came over her, she had to get closer. She quickly and quietly ran around the mob and hid behind a barrel hoping that no one had seen her.

After catching her breath, she peeked over the barrel to see a man walking up to Thomas Preston. “Why won’t you tell the men to fire?” said the man. “Because I am in front of them,” replied Thomas Preston.

Suddenly an unknown voice arose from the shadows, “Fire!” yelled a voice. All at once they started to fire the guns. Melody’s heart jumped as the roaring sound overcame all the noise. “Stop!” yelled the leader. The men looked confused and the mob was now quiet. But after a few seconds she knew why.

There on the ground were five dead men and six injured ones. The body’s laid still as the blood stains grew bigger. A wave of tears flowed down her cheeks and dropped into a puddle.

She could not stand seeing them like that any longer. She took off running from her hiding spot and jumped onto Star’s back. She rode off as fast as the wind. It was not long before they got home. Melody rushed through the door and yelled “Mother, it’s terrible, just terrible!”

A few minutes later Melody had explained everything to mother, and they were now sitting at the table. “Oh my,” said Mother in a scared voice.

“That is just awful,” said Mother.” We must tell your father and brother when they get home.”

“All right,” said Melody. “I think you should rest for a while,” said Mother, “After all, you just witnessed a murder.”

“Ok” said Melody, she sat up and went to her room.

As she laid in her bed, the words echoed in her head, “I was a witness.” Then she decided she would write about it and tell her brother to put it in the newspaper. She picked up a pad of paper and began to write.

“I know just what to write,” said Melody. “My fellow colonist, it is now that the acts of the king have gone too far. First the king sent forth the Stamp Act and Townshend Acts. Then he sent his soldiers to enforce these unfair laws. For today on March 5, 1770 a mob of colonialists finally took a stand.

However, the cost of this was awful. What first started as a fight between a mob of colonists and a British soldier quickly formed into a devastating bloodshed. British soldiers led by Thomas Preston shot and killed five men and injured six on King Street. Captain Preston did not give the order to fire, but his soldiers did kill these men. This event shows that we can stand up and fight for our independence, but there will be a price to pay.”

Jessica Dunn - 8th Grade

“Alright kids time for bed!” Dad said.

“Do we have to?” said Grace. “Yes dear, it’s already 9:30!” said mom, who was rocking Baby Joy.

“I don’t want to go to bed!” complained Johnny. “Me neither!” wailed Tommy. “Wait! If we go to bed will you tell us a story?” asked Grace.

“Okay, I’ll tell you a story!” Dad gave in. “Yay! Tell us one about when you were a little boy!” pleaded Grace. “Okay, but no interruptions… I will tell you the story of how my friend, Samuel Maverick, was killed in the Boston Massacre.”

Samuel Maverick, as I said, was my best friend. He worked for my father and was paid small wages for his work, but was given meals and a place to stay, which was the room we shared.

In Boston 1770, the government sent British troops to Boston to make sure the people were following the laws because earlier, the Stamp Act was set in place and the prices on sugar were raised. It made the colonists very unhappy, but it did not help when the troops arrived. The more soldiers there were, it meant less food and fuel for the people of Boston.

One day in February 1770, a mob attacked a British loyalist who fired a gun at them, killing a young boy. Hundreds of colonists attended his funeral. This started the anger boiling in the colonists.

One night, Samuel and I were having supper at the Carreys’ house. The Carreys’ were our very good friends, and we visited them often. That night, while we were eating, we suddenly heard the fire bell go off; we ran outside to see an angry mob going after a group of British troops. Samuel, Jonathan Carrey, and I stood in horror when Samuel ran for the crowd. “Sam!” I yelled. “Don’t go! Come back!” When he didn’t come, I ran after him, leaving the Carreys behind.

Samuel was pushing his way through the crowd and finally got to the front, so he could see what was going on. I could barely see his head, but what I heard was the thing I most dreaded: the voices of the colonists daring the troops to fire. Out of all the voices I heard Samuel say in a loud voice, “Go on, fire away, you Lobster Backs!”

The British troops, who were backed into a corner, were forced to set up their bayonets, when all of the sudden out of the darkness someone cried out, “Fire!” The troops fired several rounds. When the smoke cleared, five men lay dead on the cold ground.

“Sam! I yelled. “Sam!” I ran over and stood in horror, for what I saw made my blood freeze. There, lying on the ground was Samuel. I wanted to cry when I saw him there lying in a pool of blood in the snow. I knelt beside him and held his head in my lap. When I saw the tears running down his face and the blood gushing from his stomach, I could not keep myself from crying anymore. I buried my head in his chest and poured forth all the tears that were in me.

When I looked up again, I saw officers arresting the troops, for being charged with murder. When I looked back down, I saw that he was still breathing. As fast as I could I carried him to the doctor. The doctor said that there was little hope for belly wounds, but he would do his best. That night they had his back cut open so they could get to the bullet, but it was no good, for he died the next morning.

All throughout the town the colonists and British troops were eagerly awaiting the trial that was going to take place at a later date. There were people to defend the troops and people to defend the five men (Crispus Attucks, Samuel Gray, James Caldwell, Patrick Carr, and Samuel Maverick) who were killed in the massacre by the British troops. John Adams was the man to defend the British troops, and somehow they were proven innocent for only firing in self-defense.

Paul Revere used the Boston Massacre as propaganda to demand the removal of all the British troops from Boston and restore peace to Boston. The Boston Massacre helped spark the colonists’ desire for American independence. The End.

“How old were all those who got shot?” asked Grace.

“Attucks was 40, Caldwell was 17, Carr was 30, Gray was 51, and Maverick was 17,” answered Dad.

“That’s sad!” said Grace. “How did the troops get out of trouble if they killed the people?”

“Well, two of them didn’t, but the rest of them only fired in self-defense.”

“What about…” Grace was interrupted. “Alright, Grace” mom laughed. “Time for bed and no more questions tonight.”