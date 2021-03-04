Neves Media partners with WMBB to expand local coverage

The Star

In a continued commitment to increase the level of local news, sports and interest stories to Gulf, Franklin, Washington and Holmes counties, Neves Media Publishing has partnered with WMBB-TV News 13.

This partnership will provide an enhanced level of reporting in print as well as on television and the web by expanding the news resources for both companies.

“We are making great strides to provide more real time information that is locally focused. This partnership will allow Neves Media Publishing and WMBB TV to share resources and provide better response times to news events and enhanced coverage.” said Todd Neves, president of Neves Publishing Group.

“This is a win-win partnership, not only for News 13 and Neves Media Publishing, but for the news consumers of the Panhandle,” said WMBB News Director Tom Lewis. “This will allow both organizations to cover more news territory, create more meaningful content for our viewers and readers, and help our employees work more efficiently. We’re excited about the results this partnership will generate.”

In the coming weeks you will see a complete makeover of the web and print presence of all of our publications and websites, which include the Port St. Joe Star and Apalachicola Times, the Holmes County Times-Advertiser and the Washington County News.

"We're pleased to partner with a respected area news organization that will help us deliver locally-focused news and relevant information daily across all our media platforms," said Nicole Barefield, group publisher of the four weekly newspapers.

"The real winners in this joint initiative are our collective audiences - print, digital and broadcast - who want to know, in a timely manner, what's happening in their home communities that make their lives better, keep them safe and chronicle their milestones," Barefield said.

We encourage our readers and advertisers to provide feedback, and also share information, photos and videos with us that can be relevant stories as we change the landscape of our weekly newspapers into a real time daily news source.