A word about the upcoming testing

Special to the Star

To all Gulf county parents, guardians, and students…

The Spring 2021 testing season is quickly approaching. Florida Standards Assessments and EOC Exams will be administered soon. The first “official day” of testing will begin Tuesday, April 6.

Third grade students will be assessed in Reading (Session 1) on Tuesday, April 6. Session 2 of the 3rd Grade Reading Assessment will be administered Wednesday, April 7.

All 4th through 6th grade students will take the FSA ELA Writing Assessment on Thursday, April 8. Seventh through tenth grade students will take the FSA Writing Assessment on Wednesday, April 7.

The FSA Reading Assessment (grades 4 to 10), the FSA Mathematics Assessment (Grades 3 - 8), the NGSSS Science Assessment (Grades 5 & 8), and the EOC Assessments will be administered during the month of May, beginning Monday, May 3. All testing will conclude on Tuesday, May 25.

The Gulf County School District is optimistic and encouraged, as we feel our students will perform well on these assessments. To help ensure that our students engage in positive testing experiences, we are encouraging our parents to make certain their child arrives to school on time. Further, parents should ensure their child receives a sufficient amount of rest each night so that he/she will be prepared to move forward in a spirit of excellence each morning.

Superintendent Jim Norton and the Gulf County School Board would like to express their gratitude to all administrators, teachers, and staff for the excellent work they have done- and continue to do- in preparing our students for these important assessments, and for the next level of their educational journey. Your dedication is commended!