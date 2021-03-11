Gardeners prepare seedlings, succulents for sale

Special to the Star

Exactly 30 days remain until the Port St. Joe Garden Club hosts its annual plant/yard/bake sale from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 10, at 216 Eighth Street.

Garden members have started seedlings, divided bulbs, and propagated succulents for the event that will be held rain or shine.

Tenderly nurtured plants are tried and true varieties that flourish in our warm and humid gulf breezes. A lineup of landscape, patio, and houseplants will be featured. Trees, shrubs, vegetables, herbs, native plants, and hanging baskets will be organized on the grounds of the historic garden center.

This event is free and open to the public. Invite a friend and shop the selection of garden ornaments, fairy gardens, and household treasures that even your pocketbook will love! Then stock up on goodies offered at the bake sale.

The PSJ Garden Club supports education in horticulture and conservation, local beautification projects, civic involvement, and Blue Star marker installations. Proceeds are also used to maintain the lovely garden center that is on the U. S. Department of the Interior's Register of historic places.

For more information, visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page or email psjgardenclub@gmail.com. Please contact coordinator Sue Meyer at 513-504-1679 for details regarding the rental of the newly renovated and historic Garden Center at 216 Eighth Street. The venue is ideal for weddings, graduations, and family reunions.