Gulf County United to host food pick-ups

Gulf County United Community Development Corporation (GCUCDC), Inc., will host two drive-thru, mobile food pick-ups in March.

The first will be held at the Charles Whitehead Public Library in Wewahitchka on Friday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to noon CST. The second will be held Friday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to noon, CST at Carter’s Temple First Born Church in Wewahitchka. Both events are open to all, while supplies last, with no proof of i.d. or income required.

Gulf County United, a grassroots, community based non-profit serving communities across the county, was organized in 1988 to operate exclusively for charitable, educational and public safety purposes. Their mission is to improve the quality of life in Gulf County, and to help meet basic needs of the residents by developing and implementing quality programs that strengthen the community by promoting unity, fairness, respect and positive growth. Since 2019, Gulf County United has worked in partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend - Feeding America to end food insecurity.

The organization welcomes volunteers, particularly at food distribution events, where help is needed bagging food and delivering food to the waiting vehicles. For more information about the food pick-up, or to get involved, contact Amy Rogers (850) 227-4041 or Crystal DePuy (850) 227-5446.

Distribution sites alternate between North and South Gulf County. The Charles Whitehead Public Library is located at 314 N. 2nd Street in Wewahitchka. The Carter’s Temple First Born Church is located at 308 Williamsburg Road, Wewahitchka.