Notary services coming to county's libraries

The Star

Thanks to support and funding from the Friends of the Gulf County Public Libraries, a staff member at each branch has been certified as a notary public.

Notary services will be available beginning Monday, March 8 during regular library operating hours. There will be no charge for this public service, but patrons should call ahead to make an appointment.

The Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library is at 110 Library Drive, Port St. Joe. Call to make an appointment at 850-229-8879. The Charles Whitehead Public Library is at 314 North Second Street, Wewahitchka. Call to make an appointment at 850-639-2419.

Patrons are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing at six feet while inside the library. For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit www.nwrls.com