Tapper Foundation board to meet Wednesday

Special to the Star

The board of the George G. and Amelia G. Tapper Foundation will convene at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24 in the Tapper Company board room located at 418 Reid Avenue.

The Port St. Joe based Foundation was created in 1986 after the death of State Senator George G. Tapper. Over the span of the past 35 years, The Tapper Foundation has contributed to the local region in excess of $2.1 million in grant awards.

“It has been my lifelong honor to carry on the legacy of giving and generosity instilled in me by my parents through their foundation,” said Trish Tapper Warriner, chairman and daughter of the founders of the Trust. “We look forward again this year to helping those programs that need that little nudge forward to succeed.”

The mission of the Tapper Foundation is to support nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organizations whose primary purpose is improving the community and enhancing the lives of local citizens and families in the Gulf and Franklin county areas. Applications for worthy organizations and programs can be found on the Foundation Website at www.TapperFoundation.org