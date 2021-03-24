Walk in and get vaccinated Friday

Special to the Star

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health, is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at the Centennial Building, 300 Allen Memorial Way, Port St Joe, on Friday, March 26, from noon to 3 p.m. EST.

Vaccine will be available to local residents who are in the following priority groups:

● Florida residents 50 and older

● Long-term care facility residents and staff

● Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

● K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

● Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

● Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

● 18 and older who are at increased risk or extremely vulnerable to severe illness from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Ascension Sacred Heart
FDOH

 For a list of CDC high-risk conditions, visit the CDC website at:

 https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html.

If you are in a high-risk category, please provide a clinician’s note or prescription when you come to get a vaccine shot. If you have any questions, please call 850-229-5603.