Walk in and get vaccinated Friday

Special to the Star

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health, is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at the Centennial Building, 300 Allen Memorial Way, Port St Joe, on Friday, March 26, from noon to 3 p.m. EST.

Vaccine will be available to local residents who are in the following priority groups:

● Florida residents 50 and older

● Long-term care facility residents and staff

● Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

● K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

● Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

● Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

● 18 and older who are at increased risk or extremely vulnerable to severe illness from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For a list of CDC high-risk conditions, visit the CDC website at:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html.

If you are in a high-risk category, please provide a clinician’s note or prescription when you come to get a vaccine shot. If you have any questions, please call 850-229-5603.