Hunter and gatherer sought

Do you enjoy writing?

Are you interested in the news of your community, in making Gulf County come alive in all its breadth and depth?

Do you want to have fun while you report on the world around you?

And make money doing it?

Then The Star has a job for you.

The job is looking for a full-time reporter, male or female, young or old, to work out of our Port St. Joe office, to sniff out the news and tell it straight. News, features, sports, it all needs to be covered, and you just may be the perfect person to lend a hand, in some or all of it. And if you are good with a camera, that's even better!

You don’t have to have a lot of experience, just a natural curiosity, and a desire to make sure all your facts are accurate. The art of writing can be taught, so don’t let inexperience discourage you. The main thing is you want to have fun doing something you love, and you want to make sure you are accurate and balanced and upright about it.

The job is fulltime, with salary and benefits, but if you’re not quite ready for that yet, you can start on a part time basis and see where it takes you. We’re open to all interested applicants.

If you’re interested, please call David Adlerstein at 850-653-8894. Or email him at Dadlerstein@starfl.com. You very well may be glad you did.