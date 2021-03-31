4-Hers show off their steer success

By Julie McMillian Special to the Star

On Saturday, March 6, four Gulf county youth 4-H participants entered their steers in the West Florida Livestock Show and Sale.

Each year 4-H Club members have the opportunity to participate in a 4-H project, which consists of learning experiences within a particular area of interest that promote mastery and life skills development.

Allie Archibald, Jared Archibald, Riata Peck and Ava Peck were able to show the steers that they raised and trained for their Steer Project for the 2020-21 4-H year at the West Florida Livestock Show. For each youth to participate in this event, there are certain requirements that must be fulfilled within a short time frame.

The youth learn self-discipline and responsibility through this process. The steers must be a certain age and weight when they are purchased and achieve a set weight gain by the time of the show. The youth have to feed, water, gentle, and groom their steer. The steers must know how to be led by a halter and load in a trailer for travel as well. The youth also have the responsibility of tracking expenses and logging feed consumption. They learn the importance of feeding the correct amount at the same time each day. They work very hard preparing their steer for the show and sale each year.

Gulf county 4-H youth succeeded with the task and a professional livestock judge scored them on the overall health and composition of the steer and their personal showmanship abilities.

Allie Archibald placed fourth in her class of steers weighing between 1,026 and 1,088 pounds, and received third place for the Bernard Clark Herdsman Award. Jared Archibald placed third in his class of steers weighing between 1,113 and 1,222 pounds, and second in Junior Showmanship. Ava Peck placed fourth in her class of steers weighing between 1,242 and 1,387 pounds, and received the first-place award for most weight gained of all the steers entered at the show. Riata Peck placed first overall in the Junior Showmanship division class. We are all so proud of their accomplishments.

After all classes and awards were finished, the steers were auctioned to buyers. A special thank you to the individuals and businesses that supported this year's Gulf County 4-H Livestock Club Steer Project: Frances Hinson with Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative; Eddie Holman, Elite Construction Company, Inc; Vernon Long with Long Fencing, Bobby Buchanan with Beard Equipment; George Land with Lands Palm, Cecil Bodiford with Calhoun/Gulf Co. Farm Bureau; Jason Miller with Miller Heating and Air, Johnny Paul with Wewa Outdoors; Dr. David Lister, DDS, Will McClemore with The Dixie Dandy and Jack Husband with SCE Engineering. Your donation made it possible for these youth participants to gain knowledge and build skills that prepare them for life. We appreciate your generosity toward an unforgettable experience and investing in our Gulf County 4-H Livestock Club youth. They are already looking forward to next year.

There are many opportunities and types of 4-H programs. If you have a child age 8-18 who would like to participate in the livestock club or have questions about other opportunities with 4-H, you can contact Julie McMillian, the UF/IFAS Gulf County 4-H youth development and family and consumer science agent, at the Gulf County Extension Office, 850-639-3200 or jmcmillian@ufl.edu