PSJ traffic stop leads to Ecstacy bust

Special to the Star

On Friday night, Port St. Joe Police Officer Richard Nichols stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. After indications of criminal conduct, Nichols called for assistance from Gulf County K9 Deputy M. Peek and K9 Brix.

After positive indication from Brix, a search was conducted, and police said it led to the discovery of over 28 grams of MDMA, quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and paraphernalia.

Christie Cook, 37, of Port St Joe, was arrested and charged with trafficking in Ecstasy, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.