At long last

They’ve begun dredging in St. Joseph Bay, as the dredging and slurry barges began Saturday their work on dredging the canal that runs between the bay and the Intercoastal Waterway. The tug Ingenuity, from New Orleans, Louisiana, is assisting with the maintenance dredging. While the specific scope of the project may not include it, county officials are planning to seek help with some additional dredging that could assist with soon-to-be announced plans that will allow for transloading aggregate rock brought back to the Port of Port St. Joe on barges now carrying wood chips from here to Honduras.