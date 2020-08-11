Jeremy Williams

The Apalach Times

Jeremy Anderson "Man Man" Williams, 33, an Apalachicola native, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020 in Panama City.

A wake was held Saturday, Aug. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Matchbox, the former Apalachicola High School gym. An outdoor celebration of life was held Sunday, Aug. 9 on the grounds of the Love Center Church in Apalachicola.

Those who knew Jeremy, aka “Man-Man” aka “Tripp”, knew he was a humble and kind-hearted gentleman. He had a special love for children and his community. For several years, Jeremy served as head coach of the Franklin County middle school boys basketball team. Under his leadership, the middle school basketball team was undefeated and won the championship in 2016. Jeremy also served as assistant coach of the Franklin County High School boys varsity basketball team.

Jeremy accepted the Lord Jesus as his Savior and served Him up until his transition. At a young age, he attended the Love Center Holiness Church where he participated in the Love Center Youth Ministry. Later, Jeremy extended his membership to the Spirit of Love Outreach Ministry in Panama City under the pastorate of Apostle Leonard Martin and was ordained a minister in the Lord’s church in 2015.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Deacon Clarence and Evangelist Evelyn Williams; maternal grandfather, Renard Lee; uncles Sylvester Williams and Jethro Watkins, Jr.; and his devoted friend, Antwoin Lewis.

He leaves to cherish his love and legacy to his parents, Anderson and Rene Williams; brother Joel Williams; grandmother, Mary P. Watkins; god-parents, Harrison and Bonnie Jones; god-children, Jerymiah, Maleah, and Zayden, all of whom he loved dearly; god-brothers Delonte Sanders and Aaron Blue; god-sisters, Meika Myers, Co’Lela Moore, Quanteka Croom, Jackie Miller, Caliya Jones, and Madyson Quinn; special cousins and friend Josiah Shird, Ashley Webb, Lashonda Williams, Maiyah Newsome, Shalecia Grable, and Adrian Jones; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, other cousins, and friends.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care and comforting ministry of Damien Davis and the Evans-Walker staff.