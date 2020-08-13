Roger P. L. Beasley Sr., 75, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

He was born to James and Agnes Beasley on May 18, 1945, in Chattanooga, TN. He married Aurelia “Rita” (Rasmussen) Beasley in Port St. Joe on October 1, 1985. They are members of the St. James Episcopal Church in Port St. Joe.

Roger spent his early childhood in Chattanooga until the untimely death of his father who was involved in a fatal traffic accident. His mother later remarried Willie Faircloth eventually settling in Chattahoochee, Florida. He graduated from Chattahoochee High in 1964. During Roger’s first marriage he had two children, Debbie (Beasley) Williams, and Paul Beasley and settled in Port St. Joe in 1969, where he managed Merit Loan Company. Roger changed professions in 1971 and was employed at Basic/Premier in Port St. Joe until retiring in 2007.

During his 36 years of working at Premier he was known by his nickname “Sugar Bear”. During the late 70’s and early 80’s he was involved with Dixie Youth Baseball where he assisted with coaching.

After moving to the Dalkeith area in the early 90’s, Roger and Rita were involved in breeding dogs and taking care of their horses. A simple pleasure he really enjoyed was picking blueberries every year from their orchard and giving them to family and friends. Roger loved spending time with family, especially a weekend gathering at his home watching FSU football. Anyone who knew him knew how much he loved the Seminoles.

Roger is survived by his wife who he loved dearly, Rita Beasley, of Wewahitchka, Florida, his daughter, Debbie (Beasley) Williams and husband Sammie Williams of Port St. Joe, his son Paul Beasley and wife Barbie Beasley of Panama City, Florida, his brother James Beasley of Sycamore, Florida. Roger had three stepchildren who he loved like his own, Debbie Childress of Port St. Joe, Timothy Davis and Melissa Weston of Wewahitchka, William Davis and wife Jeanie of Lynn Haven, Florida, 11 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, James Beasley (1955), Agnes Faircloth (2007), and Willie Faircloth (1996). He was also preceded in death by his step-siblings Pat, Barbara, and Gilbert.

Pallbearers for the service included Paul Beasley, Tim Davis, William Davis, Kris Searcy, Gage Beasley, and Briceson Davis. Honorary pallbearers include Sammie Williams, Reuben Farmer, and Blake Childress.

Funeral services, under the direction of Rocky Comforter, were held Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. James Episcopal Church in Port St. Joe, and he was interred at Holly Hill Cemetery.