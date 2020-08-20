The Star

Charlie Dawson, Jr.

April 8, 1937 – August 7, 2020

Charlie Dawson, Jr. was born April 8, 1937 in Port St. Joe, Florida, to parents Sadie Mae Dawson and Charlie Dawson Sr. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. Charlie was an extremely private, quiet-spoken, and kind homebody, who preferred spending time with family above all else. He was a cook extraordinaire, who often times created his own signature dishes, which his children and grandchildren thoroughly enjoyed on all occasions. Charlie also had a passion for carpentry, he was known for renovating, building and rebuilding his own property single-handedly (smile). Charlie enjoyed comedy and laughing, and some of his favorite shows were, I Love Lucy, Sanford and Son, Tyler Perry’s Madea movies, Judge Judy, The Rifleman, and Coming to America. His home was his castle and the joy of his life.

Charlie grew up and spent his entire life in Port St. Joe, with the exception of residing in Eufaula, AL for a short period of time. He attended Washington Elementary and Washington High School in Gulf County. Charlie was a dedicated employee who worked for Port St. Joe Municipal Hospital, First National Bank, and First Baptist Church. He also served a tour of duty in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Charlie married the love of his life, Betty Jean McCray on January 3, 1966. The two had a perfect union and an unbreakable bond. Charlie and Betty were best friends who remained inseparable and strongly devoted to each other. Charlie was Betty’s rock, and Betty was Charlie’s everything.

Charlie was preceded in death by his mother, Sadie Mae Dawson; father, Charlie Dawson, Sr.; son, Robert Earl Dawson; grandmother, Arleana Blakely; brother, Willie James Dawson, Sr.; sister, Aldonia Dawson Quinn.

Charlie leaves in mourning, his wife of 54 years, Betty Jean Dawson; children, Timothy; Sabrina (Eric Sr.); Kevin (Lisa); and Patrick; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Carrie Brown-Duncan, Wash., DC; brother, Cornelius Dawson, Panama City, FL; aunts, Juanita Blanches, Macon, GA and Sarah Curry, Macon,GA; nephews, Willie Dawson, Jr., Wash., DC; Sandy Quinn, Sr., Willie Quinn, Sr., Michael Quinn, Sr., Terry Quinn, Sr., Valdosta, GA; and Christopher Quinn; nieces, Vivian Jones, Orlando, FL ; Deniese Quinn-Hall, Valdosta, GA; Chelenesta Dawson, Panama City, FL; Tawana Dawson, New Orleans, LA; and a host of cousins and friends.