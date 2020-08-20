The Star

Mr. Henry C. Creech, aged 71, of Wewahitchka, FL, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Panama City, FL. Henry was born in Lexington, KY on May 22, 1949 to Clyde and Gladys (Dixon) Creech. He had lived in Wewahitchka since 2012, coming from Richmond, KY. He was an electrician and electrical contractor by trade. Henry loved to fish, and was a very gifted hobby bladesmith with a preference for knife making. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Tennessee where he was a Scottish Rite Mason and also a Shriner. Henry truly loved and cared for his family. He was a member of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include: loving wife, Norma Creech, of Bayou George, FL; mother, Gladys Creech, of Wewahitchka, FL; two sons: Clyde Creech, and Beth, of Panama City, FL and Henry Creech of Wewahitchka, FL; daughter, Michelle Fulner, and Heather, of Georgetown, KY; sister, Carolyn Elam, of Wewahitchka, FL; nine grandchildren, Alexis, Macy, Austin, Skylar, Brady, Daniel, Maxwell, Victor, and Winston; four great-grandchildren

Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3 p.m. (CDT) at Buckhorn Cemetery in Wewahitchka, FL. The family requested family only at the graveside. Interment will follow. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.