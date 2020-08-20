The Star

Dr. Silas Ruel Greene III, 62, of Wewahitchka, died on July 22, 2020. Born on January 18, 1958 in Quincy, Florida, he passed away peacefully at his home in Wetappo Creek.

Dr. Greene was preceded in his death by his mother, Barbara Greene Holland; Mr. Silas Ruel Greene, Jr., of Blountstown; and his uncle, the Honorable Clinton Foster.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Greene, currently on missionary work in Greece; and his son, Travis Greene, residing in Blountstown. He leaves behind two granddaughters, Emma and Molly.

Dr. Greene was a 1976 graduate of Blountstown High School, a member of the AA State Football Champions of 1973, and lettered both in football and baseball while in high school where he graduated with academic honors. He was a member of Mu Alpha Theta.

When a promising college football and baseball career was cut short by injury, he went on to pursue academics with a chemistry degree from Wesleyan College and a doctor of chiropractic degree from Life Chiropractic College.

He was active in many professional organizations until his retirement 10 years ago. Prior to retirement, he practiced in Panama City, Florida.

Due to the current COVID crisis, services will be closed to the public.