Dennis G. Hornsby, Sr., just shy of his 81st birthday, of Port St. Joe Beach, Florida died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

He was born in Nicholasville, Kentucky to John and Georgia Hornsby on August 19, 1939.

Prior to moving to Port St. Joe Beach, Dennis and his wife Joni live in Union, Ohio. Dennis is a family member and former employee of Inkeepers Supply Company founded in Dayton, Ohio. He also worked for Dayton Rubber Company for a number of Years. He was well known around Port St. Joe Beach – riding around and visiting friends and family on his golf cart – aka “Dirty Denny.”

He was a true Florida State University fan, but also loved his Ohio Buckeyes! Dennis was also a huge hockey fan and assisted in his son’s traveling hockey team in Dayton, Ohio.

Dennis was a former member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Veterans (AMVETS) and American Legion in both states.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Joan Kay Andrews Hornsby; mother: Georgia Bell and father: John Hornsby; stepson: Michael Harshman, Sr.; sister-in-law: Rebecca Blanford; father-in-law: Joe Andrews.

He is survived by his son and his family: Dennis G. “Greg” Hornsby, Jr.; daughter-in-law: Mitzi MZ Hornsby; their children: Abbigail and Dakot Hornsby; great grandchildren: Hattie Kay Hornsby, Jordan, Nicholas Demmitt and Andrea Welsh; his daughter and her family: Kimberly Hornsby Hicks (Terry); their children: Nathan Robertson (Kelly), Stephanie Robertson House (Scott); great grandchildren: Anthony, Logan (Mullen), Ireland Robertson, Skyler, Cody and Cayden House. He is also survived by his sisters: Gracie Haze and Mary Horshbarger and a brother: Charlie Hornsby; other family members include grandsons: Michael (JR) and Josh Harshman, Brock and John Mowry; granddaughters: April Houser and Sarah Harshman; family: Sandra K. Collier, Tracey and Richard Hawkins, Joe “Butch” Blanford, Robert and Lane Blanford, Tommy Blanford, John Nelson, “Granny” Nelly Andrews and Judy Harney; friends: The Hutchinson Family, Benny, Wayne, Ruby; Brother Dave, Regan, Tammy and Bill.

Celebration of life has not been determined. However, when decided there will be a service held in Port Saint Joe Beach, Florida.

All arrangements will be under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.