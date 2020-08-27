SUBSCRIBE NOW
The Star

Edward Joseph Zito Jr., a retired Veteran from the United States Army and a long-time resident of Wewahitchka, FL passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2020 after a long hard battle with health issues. 

Edward is survived by his wife, Eunice Lee Perry Zito; his children, Monica Zito, Elizabeth Croft and husband Charlie Croft, and Edward J. Zito III; his grandchildren, Dawsen Speights, Karmen Pippin, Kaleb St. Yves, Jessica St. Yves, and Evan St. Yves; his brothers, Chester Zito, and Nick Zito and his wife Elizabeth Zito; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.  

Edward Joseph Zito Jr.

He is predeceased by his mother Harriet Brown, father Edward Joseph Zito, Sr., sister Louis Almquist, brother Arthur Zito, and fiancé’ Eloise Hancock. 

Edward was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was kind, loving, giving, and a hard-worker. He enjoyed playing bingo, going to the Senior Citizen's Center, the VFW, riding his bike, mowing the lawn, washing the vehicles, working, and abundantly enjoying life. He was a spiritual man of God. Edward liked to help people and children in need. He made numerous contributions to charities and organizations. He was a kind hearted man and good to all, and will be remembered by many. 

A celebration of life memorial service was held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. CT in Wewahitchka, FL. Location to be disclosed by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on GoFundMe to the Edward Zito Memorial Fund by visiting https://gf.me/u/ysiniw. Donations are appreciated but not required. 