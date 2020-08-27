The Star

Edward Joseph Zito Jr., a retired Veteran from the United States Army and a long-time resident of Wewahitchka, FL passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2020 after a long hard battle with health issues.

Edward is survived by his wife, Eunice Lee Perry Zito; his children, Monica Zito, Elizabeth Croft and husband Charlie Croft, and Edward J. Zito III; his grandchildren, Dawsen Speights, Karmen Pippin, Kaleb St. Yves, Jessica St. Yves, and Evan St. Yves; his brothers, Chester Zito, and Nick Zito and his wife Elizabeth Zito; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his mother Harriet Brown, father Edward Joseph Zito, Sr., sister Louis Almquist, brother Arthur Zito, and fiancé’ Eloise Hancock.

Edward was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was kind, loving, giving, and a hard-worker. He enjoyed playing bingo, going to the Senior Citizen's Center, the VFW, riding his bike, mowing the lawn, washing the vehicles, working, and abundantly enjoying life. He was a spiritual man of God. Edward liked to help people and children in need. He made numerous contributions to charities and organizations. He was a kind hearted man and good to all, and will be remembered by many.

A celebration of life memorial service was held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. CT in Wewahitchka, FL. Location to be disclosed by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on GoFundMe to the Edward Zito Memorial Fund by visiting https://gf.me/u/ysiniw. Donations are appreciated but not required.