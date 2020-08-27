The Star

Nina Carolyn Brock, 81 of Overstreet, passed away Tuesday August 18 at her home with family by her side.

She was born October 14, 1938 to parents John and Louise Carpenter.

Before marriage and motherhood, Carolyn enjoyed doing waitress work in Bristol, Fl and Mobile, AL.

She was a dedicated wife and a selfless, loving mother.

She took pleasure in reading, watching birds, her grandkids, cooking holiday meals for family and reminiscing.

She was preceded in death by her husband of many years Thomas L. Brock.

She is survived by her children, Allen Brock and wife Barbara of Overstreet, Terry Brock of Honeyville, Johnny Brock of Helen, GA., Melinda Reynolds of Overstreet and by her sister, Linda Carpenter of Ashford, AL. Also, three grandchildren, Amber Brock, Lauren Dishman and Tristan Reynolds; three great-grandchildren, Brock and Cash Dishman and Oliver Reynolds and a son-n-law, Billy Reynolds.

Memorial services for Mrs. Brock will be announced at a later time.