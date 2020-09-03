The Star

Donald F. Matthews, 70, of Wewahitchka, passed away on August 21, 2020.

Donnie was born in Michigan, March 10, 1950. Although if asked, he would tell you Largo, Florida.

Donnie is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Juanita Matthews.

Donnie is survived by Beverly, as he would say his better half, his wife. His children Tiffany, her husband Joey, Stacey, and Robert. His grandchild, who brought much light into his life. Many friends which became instant family.

The family of Donnie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his neighbors who checked in on him regularly. To Dr. Barnes of Wewahitchka, for being more than a doctor; he always spoke so highly of you for calling after hours to check on him and just going above and beyond. To David Seay and Joann Pynes for the many years of friendship with “Bugs” and for setting up his memorial.

A service/celebration for Donnie will be held September 26, 2020 at Cottonwood Dragway, 426 Bud Moore Rd. Conttonwood, AL 36320. Gates open at 3 p.m. CST., races starts at 6 p.m. CST. A memorial run down the track will take place at the beginning of the race, plan to be there around 5:30 p.m. CST. so you don’t miss it. There is an entrance fee of $20 for adults and free for kids 12 and under.