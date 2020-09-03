The Star

Gladys Jean Perritt Brown was born January 11, 1933, in Port St. Joe, Florida. She was the daughter of James E. and Calla S. Perritt. She moved to Panama City when she was 10 years old. She attended St. Andrew Elementary School and was a 1951 graduate of Bay High School. She was married to Walter “Bill” Brown on April 12, 1953. In 1954, they moved to Port St. Joe and began a life there that lasted 30 years. They raised three children, Beth, Terry and Jim. She went to Bay County Vocational School, now Haney Vocational and Technical School, where she received her license in Cosmetology. She was a hair dresser for 40 years. Gladys was active in the Port St. Joe UMC, where she sang in the choir. She was active in various civic organizations and was also a member of the St. Joseph’s Bay Chapter of the DAR. In 1984, she and Bill moved back to Panama City, where they became involved in the St. Andrew Bay community. She was an active member of the St. Andrew’s UMC, making many lasting friendships there. One of her greatest loves was working with the Emerald Coast Hospice, where she was a volunteer for 12 years. In 2016, she moved to Foley, Alabama. She grew to love this community and lived there until her death. Gladys was a talented and creative woman who could do just about anything she set her mind to. A strong woman who loved her husband, children, home and family and her friends. But most of all, she loved Jesus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Brown; son, James R. Brown, and her parents James and Calla Perritt; she is survived by daughters, Bethany B. Reece (Tom) and Teresa B. Robinson; granddaughter, Michlyn H. McLeod; great grandson, Nicholas A. McLeod; cousins, Leroy Gainous, Venice Russell, John Daniels (Linda), Jack Daniels (Vicky), Joy Powell. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Community Hospice, 1450 North McKenzie Street, Foley, AL 36535.

