The Star

On August 16, 2020, while listening to some of his favorite country music, Larry Young, 69, of Port St. Joe, Florida, passed away at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Florida of complications from Covid-19.

Born February 9, 1951, Larry and his twin brother Harry were delivered by Dr. Ward at St. Joe Memorial Hospital and were named by their oldest brother, John when he won the honor in a friendly dice game with their father.

Larry was a graduate of Port St Joe High School and remained a lifelong Shark fan attending games whenever possible. His support of the Sharks was rivaled only by his love of the University of Florida Gators and he was rarely seen when not wearing something showing his support for either team. This was a love he passed on to his children, Josh, Turner and LeAnn whom he shared with former spouse, Mary Ethel O'Brian.

A kind and generous man, Larry was always ready, day or night, to lend his siblings, neighbors, or co-workers a helping hand. His love for his family knew no bounds. For over 40 years, he made certain the Centennial Park was reserved for the Young Family Easter Egg Hunt that his brothers and sisters had Oysters to eat on Christmas Eve and that if you showed up at a get-together a stranger, you certainly did not leave as one.

The “Fun Uncle” to over 25 Nieces and Nephews and 43 Great-Nieces and Nephews, they share treasured memories of being taught how to roller skate by their Uncle Larry at the Oak Grove Skating Rink and of learning from him how to snorkel, scallop, shuck oysters and appreciate St. Joseph Bay.

He worked at St. Joe Hardware for many years and retired from the Gulf County Public Works Department in 2016. This allowed him to devote even more time to what he loved best, his family, his sports teams, and scalloping. It was not lost on his family that he passed on the first day of the 2020 scallop season – nothing was going to keep him from his beloved Bay during his favorite time of year. Larry took people as he found them and had the ability to make friends with individuals from all walks of life. On any given day, his scalloping buddies could include politicians, prominent physicians, and parolees – some holding two of those distinctions simultaneously.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edmond Burnice (E.B.) and Gussie Lee Young, sisters, Bernice Young and Shirley Paine (Bill), twin brother Harry Young and daughter, Mary LeAnne Young.

The 10th of 11 siblings (he was always quick to point out he was the oldest twin), he is survived by his brothers, John Young (Myrtice), Ronnie Young, Donnie Young (Carolyn), and David Young (Marsha) by his sisters, Carol Besore (Bill), Peggy Stripling (Levon), and Barbara Mongold (Fred); two sons Larry Joshua Young (Nicole) and Edmond Turner Young, eight beloved grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

When it is more prudent to do so, his siblings, to whom he was known as "Little Buddy," will host a celebration of Larry’s life to include some of his favorite things – family, friends, and food.

Larry Young will be genuinely and deeply missed by all who knew him and especially by those who loved him.