Berdeena “Polly” Malloy

The Star

Berdeena was born in Central City, Nebraska on 110-21-29. She passed away peacefully on September 11 at Port St. Joe, Fl. Along i2wth her parents, Berdeena was pre-deceased by her husband, Terry, son Davey Purtell, brother Roy Owen and stepson David Malloy.

Berdeena is survived by daughters Carol (Jim) Penrod, Kim (Dan) Tenant-Green, Robbie (Rick) Tennant and stepdaughter Shelley (Vicki) Malloy. She was proud of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially treasured her special relationship and bond with granddaughters Taylor Russell, Amber Rector and JoAnne Malon. Also family friend Elizabeth Delaney and bloeved dog Bella. Berdeena lived with her daughter Carol in Florida who took wonderful care of her and especially at the end. We are forever grateful. Bardeena retired after a long career at Kodak and loved traveling, especially with her husband Terry. She was an avid reader/loved animals, doing puzzles and bowling but most of all her family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and Bedeena will be interred at Whitehaven Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family suggests any memorials be made to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450, Bay Humane Society, Inc. 1007 10th Street, Port St. Joe, 32456 or Covenant Care, 5041 N. 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32504